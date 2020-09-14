SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County announced Monday that starting Tuesday, due to a small cluster of COVID-19 cases within the 8th grade at Seneca Middle School, 8th graders face-to-face students will switch to distance learning for a period of 14 days.
No 8th grade students will go to the school building until September 29 unless under quarantine for another reason, the district said.
"This decision was made in consultation with DHEC, local medical personnel, district nursing supervisor, and Seneca Middle administration," the district said in a news release.
The district offered these additional details about the switch:
Students will receive instruction through Google Meets following their normal daily schedule beginning Tuesday, September 15h. These Google Meets will be recorded for those students without internet access.
Outside of Google Meets, teachers will communicate daily tasks, assessments, live meetings, student performance, and other instructional materials with families on a weekly basis through one of the school-level approved methods.
Teachers will be available via email and should respond within 24 hours during the normal work week. They will continue to use Google Classroom for assignments and communication.
In order to support all students’ needs, 50% of instructional tasks will be downloadable for offline use. This would allow those students without the internet the ability to download a week’s worth of tasks at one time.
Attendance will be taken for all remote classes in PowerSchool, and participation is mandatory. Students must be in compliance with district and state attendance requirements.
The school district also said 8th grade families are encouraged to observe the following guidelines:
Students should STAY HOME and NOT CONGREGATE IN GROUPS for any reason.
Students will not be allowed to attend any school-sponsored events, including sports.
Students should be closely monitored for symptoms for COVID-19. Please contact the school nurse with any new signs or symptoms or positive test result for COVID-19
MORE NEWS - Personal information of roughly 46,000 veterans exposed in VA hack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.