SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police say a collision Wednesday afternoon sent a car partially into a local pawn shop, severing the gas line in the business.
According to police, the driver of a 2004 Toyota RAV4 was traveling east on W. North 1st Street while the driver of a 2017 Chevy Malibu was traveling in the opposite direction. Officers say the driver of the Malibu couldn't see past other traffic while turning left, crossing paths with the RAV4.
Seneca PD says the collision sent the Malibu partially into the Seneca Pawn Shop, severing the gas line to the building and causing a leak. Officers responded to the scene along with Seneca FD, EMS, and Fort Hill Natural Gas.
Officers report the driver of the RAV4 was treated on scene and released by EMS, while the driver of the Malibu was taken to a nearby hospital by a relative.
Police say Fort Hill crews stopped the gas leak, and the roadway was opened up about 45 minutes after the collision happened. We're told no charges were made at the scene and the collision is still under investigation.
