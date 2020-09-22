SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Police chief announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed in a Sep. 12 shooting that claimed the life of a man at an apartment complex.
Coroner Karl Addis said the shooting happened on Fair Oaks Circle.
The victim was identified as 35-year-old Charles Antonio Clark.
Seneca police said previously that the shooting unfolded around 2:11 a.m. at the Fair Oaks Circle Apartments, when officers got reports of multiple gunshots being fired. When they arrived, police say they found a large crowd, with Clark lying at the doorway to an apartment. Clark suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and officers tried life-saving efforts. However, Clark was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the recovered about 20 shell casings from the scene, and are interviewing witnesses to determine the chain of events. A person of interest was also identified and questioned.
However, on Tuesday, Chief John Covington said the investigation and subsequent consultation with the solicitor's office found that Clark's killing was in self-defense.
Below is the full statement from Covington:
On 09.12.20 at approximately 2:10am, Seneca Police responded to a shooting at Fair Oaks Apartments (1200 Fairoaks Circle) and located Charles Clark who had been shot multiple times. Officers immediately began to render medical aid to the victim including bandages and over six minutes of chest compressions. Emergency medical personnel arrived and undertook life-saving efforts, but the victim succumbed to his injuries. Seneca officers immediately worked to canvass the area for suspects and witnesses until investigators arrived. Multiple officers, investigators and other personnel assisted at the scene.
Seneca Police investigators spent the next several days reviewing video surveillance, interviewing witnesses, suspects, and other associated individuals. In sum, over 20 people were questioned about the incident and events leading up thereto. Investigators reviewed several hours of video from the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. They also canvassed the area for other secondary sources of video surveillance from surrounding residences and structures. Investigators searched several locations including apartments and vehicles. In total, Seneca Investigators gathered approximately 400 items of evidence from various sources.
Investigators subsequently reviewed their investigation and findings with the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Based upon thorough review of all evidence available at this time, Mr. Clark’s shooting has been deemed to be the result of self-defense and no charges are legally supported.
