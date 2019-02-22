SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police say a 63-year-old man has died after being hit by a car earlier this evening.
According to chief John Covington, the man was walking across the road near the intersection of S. Walnut Street near Mormon Church Road around 6:45 p.m.
The county coroner is on scene, and Covington says a later announcement is expected to be released with more details pending the notification of family. Covington says the investigation along with collision reconstruction are ongoing.
As of writing, Covington says there is no indication that charges will be made against the driver.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.
