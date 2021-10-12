SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Seneca Police Department said they are trying to take a suspect into custody near E South 5th Street.
Officers said they were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect barricaded himself inside of a house. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is also responding to assist officers.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.