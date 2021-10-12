SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Seneca Police Department said they took a suspect into custody without any incident near E South 5th Street.
The suspect was taken into custody safely after officers negotiated with him on Tuesday night. Seneca Chief of Police Casey Bowling identified the victim as 24-year-old Melvin Cabrera from Seneca. Cabrera was wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle and six bench warrants, according to Bowling. He is also wanted for crimes in central South Carolina.
Seneca Chief of Police Casey Bowling said they were trying to serve some arrest warrants at the residence at around 6:30 p.m. tonight. Officers were able to make verbal contact with the suspect, but he quickly barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out. Officers were able to seize a "AR" style rifle from the suspect before he barricaded himself inside, according to Bowling. However, officers believed he had more guns inside the residence.
Officers contacted the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and they responded to assist them.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
