SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police are investigating after a pregnant woman reported she was assaulted by someone.
Chief John Covington tells FOX Carolina the woman reported to the Depot Street department that she was assaulted Thursday morning at the Greenfiled Apartments.
We're told she did name a suspect and was transported to a local hospital via EMS as a precaution since she is pregnant.
The case is active and open. Police have not named the suspect as they continue to investigate.
