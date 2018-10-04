SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police are seeking a suspect after a pregnant woman reported she was assaulted.
Chief John Covington tells FOX Carolina the woman reported to the Depot Street department that she was assaulted Thursday morning at the Greenfiled Apartments.
We're told she did name a suspect and was transported to a local hospital via EMS as a precaution since she is pregnant.
Chief Covington said Friday that the investigation is complete and arrest warrants have been obtained.
Police are actively searching for the suspect at this time- he has not been located or arrested.
Covington did not name the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.