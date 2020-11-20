SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Seneca Police Department announced the arrest of multiple individuals during its November 2020 drug sweep.
Police say that 16 individuals were sought on drug distribution charges involving methamphetamine, heroin and other illegal narcotics. Undercover operatives working with Seneca PD made control buys of the narcotics.
The individuals that have been arrested and their charges include:
- Donald Daquan Bruce – Distribution of Crack Cocaine 3rd
- Darian Dewayne Johnson – Distribution of Crack Cocaine 2nd
- Lisa Owens – Distribution of Schedule II controlled substance
- Marcus Oneal Craig – Distribution of Crack Cocaine 3rd
- Ashli Elita Mullett – Distribution of Schedule II controlled substance
- Kayla Marlene Hendricks – Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd
Seneca police say they are still searching for the following individuals as a part of this investigation:
- Travis Lamar Jones
- Charles Kevin Comer
- Christy Love Taylor
- Selena Marie Diane Holland
- William Lawrence Campbell
- Juanita Diane Holcombe
- Phillip Eugene Scott
- Tony Keith Benson
- Matthew Adam Ferraro
- Christina Eleise King
The Seneca Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 864-885-2718.
