SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Seneca Police Department has asked for help tracking down a runaway girl who may be with a boy.
Police said they are searching for Ta’liyah Ethridge, who was last seen on December 9 on Pine Forest Circle, when she left walking.
Ta’liyah is 5’04” tall, 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, burgundy pants, yellow and green shoes, and a red bandana.
Police said she may be with a male juvenile named Mikey Haguewood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Casey Bowling at 864-885-2756.
