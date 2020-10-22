SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca City Administrator Scott Moulder announced Thursday that Seneca Police Chief John Covington has announced his retirement.
Covington's last day in office will be November 26. The chief will be on personal administrative leave until then.
Covington has served as police chief since September 2008.
“On behalf of the Mayor and Seneca City Council, we extend our sincere gratitude to Chief Covington for his years of service to the City,” Moulder said in a news release. “We wish him a happy and restful retirement.”
Moulder said Captain Casey Bowling has been named interim chief until a permanent replacement is selected.
A timeline for naming a new chief has not yet been announced.
