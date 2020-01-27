WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Seneca police officer was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature at a home in Westminster, according to an arrest warrant.
The arrest warrant states Derrick Loftis is accused of head-butting the victim in the face and injuring her hand in the presence of two children.
Seneca police chief John Covington confirmed Loftis was employed by the Seneca Police Department at the time of his arrest. Covington said Loftis’ employment was terminated Monday.
By Monday afternoon, Loftis was no longer in the Oconee County Detention Center.
