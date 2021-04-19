SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Seneca Police Department says that a missing report was filed for a missing teenager named Skylar Wright.
Skylar is described by police as having brown hair and green eyes weighing from 130 to 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Skylar's whereabouts should call the Seneca Police department.
