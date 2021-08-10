SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Seneca Police Department says that it is asking the public's help to locate two missing juveniles.
According to officers, 14-year-old King Supreme Jasiah Jones and his sister, 13-year-old Nevada Jones were reported missing on Wednesday evening.
King is described by officers as measuring around five feet, four inches in height and weighing around 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Officers say that King also has nose an dear piercings.
Police describe Nevada as measuring around five feet, five inches in height and weighing around 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Seneca police at 864-885-2718.
