SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) A woman in Seneca is asking for help as her husband battles COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Summer Barrios says her husband has been fighting both the coronavirus and pneumonia since June 29.
Now, weeks later, Barrios says he's on a ventilator, struggling with his oxygen levels.
"He is such a brave and loving husband and father," Barrios said.
She says her husband was an essential worker before contracting the illnesses.
She's set up a GoFundMe to help her husband and their family during the unimaginable time.
