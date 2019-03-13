OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, US Attorney Sherri Lydon announced that a Seneca woman will be spending the next 18 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a drug charge.
According to a press release, Tabitha A. Hammond, 37, of Seneca plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Back in August of 2017, a deputy with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they were patrolling the Fair Play area when they observed a vehicle turn without the use of a signal.
The deputy said that after observing the car for several moments, he observed a defective brake light and initiated a traffic stop.
After speaking with the four occupants in the car, the deputy said he noticed suspicious behavior that included trying to hide the contents of various bags.
The driver, Hammond, gave consent to search the vehicle, and the deputy said he found more than five pounds of methamphetamine. She admitted to engaging in drug trafficking activity and was arrested.
A judge sentenced Hammond to 216 months, or 18 years, in prison.
