A mindfulness shop owned by the first Black woman retailer on Seneca's Ram Cat Alley opens.
 SENECA, SC (Fox Carolina) - History is solidified on Seneca's Ram Cat Alley, as the first Black woman retailer opens shop on the street.
 
It's called Elements, and owner, Ivy Henderson, describes what makes it unique from other shops.
 
"It's a mindfulness gift store. And so, we're offering gemstones. We're doing Zin gardens, Himalayan salt lamps—all things for yourself," Ivy said.
 
Her proud mother, Shelby, happens to be the museum director of the Bertha Lee Strickland Cultural Museum.
 
"There has not been an African American retailer on this street, Ram Cat Alley, since the late 1890s," Ivy said.
 
Shelby says her daughter is making history and breaking the glass ceiling.
 
"She's my only child, first of all. So, I had one chance to get it right. And I feel like, thanks to God, I did," said Shelby, "My daughter's the next. And she's the first African American female retailer ever."
 
Shelby says her family has a long history of making milestones.
 
"My brother was the only African American police chief in our county," Shelby said, "To have my daughter now follow that legacy is beyond words, amazing."
 
"And with this being Women's History Month, what a wonderful time to celebrate opening this store."
 
And Ivy says she just hopes to continue to pave the way for other women like her.
 
"It's exciting to, not only, have the opportunity to fulfil my dream, but to show other young, Black women that they have this exact same opportunity," Ivy said.
 
The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

