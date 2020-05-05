GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Senior Action, a non-profit that aims to keep seniors active, healthy, and engaged in meaningful activities, is now offering free meals to anyone over the age of 60 in Greenville who needs them, according to a news release.
Senior Action said recipients do not have to be a Senior Action member to get meals, and that meal distribution is not tied to financial need or any other criteria.
"This is simply a community effort to help people over the age of 60 avoid going to grocery stores and other public places to get food amid coronavirus concerns," Senior Action said in the news release.
Here’s how the meal distribution works:
- Meals are handed out - drive-thru style - at seven locations across Greenville County
- Senior Action HQ (50 Directors Drive - just off Orchard Park)
- Simpsonville Activity Center
- Slater-Marietta
- Berea Community Center
- Long Branch Baptist Church
- Pleasant Valley Connection
- Greer Needmore Center
- You must call ahead to reserve your meals (864-467-3660)
- When you call to reserve your meals, a Senior Action staff member will help you find the distribution location closest to you
- Pick-up times: Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 11:30am-12pm
- You’ll get two meals on Monday and Wednesday, and three meals on Friday (one meal for every day of the week)
Seniors who are unable to pick up their own food can send someone to pick it up for them. But Senior Action does request that the seniors themselves call to reserve their own meals.
"Please help us spread the word about this, and offer to come pick up food for your senior neighbors, parents, grandparents, church members, etc.," Senior Action's news release said. "We want to feed as many seniors in Greenville County as we possibly can!"
MORE NEWS - Greenville chicken farm releases statement after certain employees tested positive for COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.