Senior citizen go-kart racer finds satisfaction in speed

Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - One go-kart racer it the Upstate really stands out on the track. Born in Czechoslovakia in 1948, Josef Roubal has lived a more fascinating life than most people can imagine. At this stage of his life he says he finds satisfaction being able to race fast and ignore everyone who’s advised him to take it easy.
Staff members at Speed Factory Indoor Karting say, while Josef Roubal’s spirit is stronger than his body, the senior citizen can give anyone a run for their money on the track.
Not as nimble as he once was, 71 years sold Roubal is a former judo champion, an inventor, an aspiring author and a go-kart enthusiast.
Racing and cars have been a life-long fascination for Mr. Roubal. He built soap box derby cars as a kid and tells FOX Carolina how he he escaped communist Czechoslovakia in 1986 by driving a muscle car through a barricade. Today, perhaps a few years past his prime, the retired electrical engineer still doesn’t give up his dream of being a race car driver.
He’s been coming to Speed Factory Indoor Karting in Spartanburg every week since he discovered the place in January. Taking each lap seriously, he competes to beat his own performance times and stay high on the leaderboard.
“You have to practice, “ says Roubal of racing, “Race car drivers call it seat time. You have to sit in the car and practice. If you do something, it’s worth to do it well and it brings satisfaction.”
While several doctors over the years have recommended he slow down, he’s not planning on doing that any time soon. Often Mr. Roubal will compete in up to three races when he comes to the track and staff say that’s as intense as enduring a standard workout at the gym.
Roubal says he’s designed and created 75 medical instruments for cardiovascular research and he’s been working on authoring a book
