Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two senior citizens in Asheville decided they wanted to do something to combat racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Steve Norris and Kendall Hale said they looked at one another and asked themselves, "What can we do as seniors?"
Steve Norris tells us, "As an older white person, it was not clear to me what role I could play in challenging police violence and racial injustices." Norris went on to say he saw a woman standing on a road, alone with a sign that read "Black lives matter" and said it dawned on him what he could do.
So at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, he gathered some like minded senior citizens and they headed to College Street in downtown Asheville to spread their message of support.
Norris' wife Kendall Hale tells us it's how he wanted to spend his 77th birthday.
We asked Norris why he wanted to spend his birthday this way and he said, "It's the most important thing I could do today."
"We plan to do this everyday for the foreseeable future," his wife Kendall said.
