BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Blacksburg High School seniors will get to have a graduation in-person at the end of May.
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected the end of the senior's last year of high school, leaving several questions about if graduation will even happen.
Wednesday, Blacksburg High School officials announced they'll be honoring the class of 2020 on May 28 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will he held at T.A. Campbell stadium. Gates will open at 8 a.m.
Each student will be permitted to bring two guests, regardless of their age. The event will be live-streamed online for anyone who can't attend. They can watch either at the scheduled time, or at 6 p.m.
Social distancing guidelines will be implemented for staff, students and guests. All seniors will sit six feet apart on the field, while guests will be asked to do the same on the home side of the stadium.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks. Sanitizing stations will be provided, and only two people will be allowed in restrooms at one time.
Following the ceremony, guests are asked to leave immediately. Graduates will be able to pickup their diplomas at Blacksburg Elementary School. They're asked to remain in their cars during pickup.
If weather disrupts the ceremony, it will be pushed to Friday, May 29 at 9 a.m. If necessary, it can be held on Saturday, May 30 at 9 a.m.
