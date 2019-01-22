ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The man who admitted to building and placing explosive devices around Anderson County will learn his sentence at a later date, the judge ruled during a hearing on Tuesday.
Wesley Dallas Ayers pleaded guilty in October to Using, attempting to use or threat to use weapons of mass destruction; possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime; and use of an explosive device during the commission of a felony.
In January 2018 one person was hurt when a device, which Ayers left at the intersection of Travis and Martin Roads in Anderson County, exploded. Two other explosive devices were intercepted by investigators, as well as three hoax devices.
A sentencing hearing had been set for Tuesday in federal court, but the judge ordered a continuance at the conclusion of that hearing to allow Ayers’ defense team to review 1,300 pages of new information in the case that the lawyers had received from federal prosecutors four days prior.
Last week, Ayers’ attorneys filed a memo asking the judge to consider a number of factors in the sentencing. The memo states Ayers was addicted to meth and was not a radical Islamic terrorist; that Ayers’ explosive devices were targeting meth suppliers and not the general public; and that Islamic markings on the devices were meant only to scare meth suppliers.
A new date for Ayers’ sentencing has not yet been set.
