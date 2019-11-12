Click here to watch the court hearing live.
Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Townville Elementary School shooter Jesse Osborne appeared before a judge Tuesday for the first day of hearings to determine how long he spends in prison for the 2016 killings.
In 2016, Osborne told investigators he was angry from being bullied and took his father's gun and killed his father with it. Osborne told investigators he then drove to Townville Elementary school where he shot three students and a teacher.
Osborne confessed to the murder of his father and six-year-old Jacob Hall, and the attempted murder of three others.
Osborne faces at least 30 years for each count of murder, but he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The judge said he will consider Osborne's psychological evaluations and several other factors, including the teen's family and home environment, the circumstances of crime, Osborne's maturity level, and the shooter's ability to be rehabilitated. The judge hopes to make a decision sometime this week.
TESTIMONY BEGINS
Solicitor David Wagner called FBI Special Agent Shandal Ewing as his first witness. Ewing spoke about Osborne’s digital messages and online conversations about school shootings in a “true crime community,” made up of users around the world who were interested in “mass murder, serial killers,” and other topics.
Ewing testified that Osborne may have been planning the shooting up to six days before he carried out the attack. He spoke about it in the online community and on Instagram, the FBI agent said.
Ewing read several messages in court, including this one six days before the Sep. 28 attack: "Should I shoot up my middle school or my elementary school?"
She read another message from Osborne in the days before the attack: ""I think I'll most likely kill around 50 or 60."
PREVIOUSLY:
Mandatory pre-sentencing hearing set for Townville Elementary shooter
Teen pleads guilty to killing father, fatally shooting first grader & wounding 3 others at Townville Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.