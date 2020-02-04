Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two presidents, four state representatives and one interchange at I-385 and I-85. The question at hand is what president to name it for, if any.
On January 22, 2020 two South Carolina State Representatives from the Upstate introduced a bill to name the I-85, I-385 interchange after President Donald Trump.
State Representative Stewart Jones of Laurens and Jonathon Hill of Anderson introduced the bill on January 22, 2020 to the South Carolina General Assembly.
The bill requests that the Department of Transportation name the interchange the "President Donald J. Trump Interchange" and erect signs or markers at the location containing these words.
According to the resolution, the lawmakers state the interchange should be renamed for the president because he,"fights tirelessly to restore our American values and defeat the radical left," and is "under constant attack by anti‑American politicians and the fake news media."
You can view the bill here.
Republican Representative Jonathon Hill told FOX Carolina,"We honor our football champions with signage by the road and so this is no different. So when you're traveling through South Carolina, know that South Carolina stands behind President Trump."
But democrats in the area had a different view on the matter. "I mean who the heck names a highway after a president who has just been impeached. Who does that?" said Lee Turner with the Democratic Women of Greenville County. Turner said she thought it would reflect poorly on the state citing the president's divisiveness.
One of the bill's other sponsors, Representative Stewart Jones of Laurens said, "We just want to say thank you to President Trump for the work he's doing. We stand with him against the deep state and the socialist swamp he fighting against.
Both parties have strong feelings on the issue.
Turner says she believes the debate over the bill will waste taxpayer time and money, but republicans say there isn't much to debate and that the state feels very strongly.
But not everyone in the state feels that way. On January 28, 2020, two more state representatives introduced a bill to name the same interchange after former President and First Lady Obama.
The bill, H.5026, would officially name the interchange the "President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange".
This bill was sponsored by democratic State Representatives John King of York County and Shedron Williams of Hampton County.
According to their resolution, the interchange should be named for the Obamas because they, "fought tirelessly to maintain and enhance American values during their time in the White House, " and cited president Obama's promise to provide reasonably priced health care for Americans by signing the Affordable Care Act.
Both bills currently sit with the resolutions committee and we'll be following their progress.
More news: Multiple agencies rescue dog who fell into Greenwood County rock quarry
(3) comments
They should name the toll road after him. Both money sucking unless monstrosities.
Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!
Trump2020
No! No! No! No!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.