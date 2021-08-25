Serena and Venus Williams have added themselves to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open. This will be the first time since 2003 that neither of the sisters will appear in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. Serena cited a torn right hamstring that has kept her out of competition since she was injured in the first set of her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June. Venus said she has a leg injury. They announced their decisions via social media posts about 10 hours apart. Serena turns 40 next month. Venus is 41. They join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the sideline for Flushing Meadows.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
