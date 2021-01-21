Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have captured a man they say is a serial sex offender and assaulted two women earlier this week.
Police have charged, Michael Eugene Greenarch, Jr, in the kidnapping and sexual assaults of two women in the River Arts District on January 20.
According to police, the first incident happened around 11 a.m. on Ralph Street. Officers say the victim in that crime was forced into an SUV where the suspect then pulled out a large knife and attempted to assault her. Police say she was luckily able to escape without any injuries.
The second incident occurred about 15 minutes later on Emma Road near the French Broad River. Police say in that incident a victim was forced into an SUV and was physically assaulted before she was able to escape.
In addition to these two assaults, police say during the course of their investigation they determined Greenarch, Jr. is responsible for another assault that occurred in September of 2017.
Greenarch has been a registered sex offender since 2000. Police say his criminal history includes convictions for indecent liberties with a child and indecent exposure.
Greenarch is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $550,834 bond.
He's facing charges for:
- 2 counts of first degree kidnapping
- First degree forcible sex offense
- Attempted first degree forcible sex offense
- Second degree forcible sex offense
- 2 counts of felonious restraint
- 2 counts of failure to pay child support
Police are investigating if Greenarch could be connected to other assaults. Anyone who may have been a victim or that has information related to an incident involving him is encouraged to call police at 828-252-1110.
More news: Prisma offering on-site registration help at vaccine centers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.