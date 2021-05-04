ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Asheville Police Department said a serial sexual offender has been indicted in three more felony sex crimes fating back to 2016.
According to Asheville PD, on May 3, Michael Eugene Greenarch, Jr., 45, charged with two counts of first-degree forcible rape and one count of first-degree forcible sex offense.
Police say on Jan. 22, 2021, Greenarch was previously charged in the kidnapping and sexual assaults of two women in the River Arts District on Jan. 20.
In addition, police say information that was discovered in the investigation led to Greenarch also being charged with a forcible sexual offense that occurred in September of 2017.
Asheville PD says on Jan. 22, Greenarch was charged with the following:
- 2 counts of first degree kidnapping
- First degree forcible sex offense
- Attempted first degree forcible sex offense
- Second degree forcible sex offense
- 2 counts of felonious restraint
- 2 counts of failure to pay child support
Greenarch has been a registered sexual offender since 2000. His criminal history includes convictions for indecent liberties with a child in 2000 and indecent exposure in 2005.
