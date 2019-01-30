Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Wednesday, Chief Richie Caudill with the Seneca Fire Department tells us that around 2:30 a.m., deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office located Hope the service dog, who went missing after an accident Tuesday night.
The driver says the dog got scared and jumped out of the car and ran away after the accident. Her owner tells us she is a yellow lab wearing a purple service vest and goes by the name 'Hope.'
The driver was not injured in the crash.
The driver had asked the public to be on the lookout around the Oconee County hospital area, Bounty land area, Blue Ridge Road, Frontage Road, and anywhere in Seneca.
