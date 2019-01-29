Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After a motor vehicle accident, a man's service dog has gone missing Tuesday night. The driver says the friendly yellow lab got scared and jumped out of the car and ran away after the accident.
The driver says the dog is a yellow lab wearing a purple service vest and goes by the name 'Hope.'
The driver was not injured in the crash. The driver does not have a picture of the dog.
The driver is asking the public to be on the lookout around the Oconee County hospital area, Bounty land area, Blue Ridge Road, Frontage Road, and anywhere in Seneca.
If you see the dog please call 911 with a location, the dog is friendly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.