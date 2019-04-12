Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Spartanburg Police Department will be holding a brief ceremony in remembrance of fallen Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris.
Harris died on April 11, 2017 after a police motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle on Union Street. Police say that Harris was responding to a call for assistance from other officers who were responding to a burglary.
After the crash, Harris died two day later as a result of his injuries.
The ceremony to remember Harris will begin at 11:00 a.m. in front of City Hall, located at 145 West Broad Street. Members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony.
