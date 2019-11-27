GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - No matter a person's path or past, Miracle Hill in Greenville is bringing more than 300 of them to them to one table for Thanksgiving.
David Hanna, Miracle Hill Facility Director, said the organization fried 500 turkeys for the event one day ahead of Thanksgiving. Hanna said it's an attitude of gratitude Miracle Hill hopes will keep people full, long after the food is gone.
"There's a guest joining us tonight, and I literally didn't recognize him when he walked through the door. He looks like $1 million. I'm so proud of him.
The person Hanna is referring to is Jerry Cureton. A man who Thanksgiving was sitting amongst the hundreds of homeless people at the dinner table.
"I lost my job, I lost everything that I had worked so hard to accomplish and I ended up here," Cureton said.
Cureton said this program has helped him get back on his face and face major adversity head on through his faith.
"I'm looking forward to the future and to see what else God has in store for me, because I know, I know without a doubt… He has a lot in store for me," Cureton began to cry.
Cureton said without a meal from Miracle Hill and the encouragement he wouldn't be on a different path, beginning a brand new journey.
Miracle Hill said they are trying to help a homeless population of 3000 people in Greenville. Hundreds attended the dinner and they pray it will push people people to be grateful for what is front of them, while hoping for tomorrow.
