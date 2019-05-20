(FOX CAROLINA) -- Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street, announced today in a press release that a new initiative to offer support to children, foster parents, and providers who serve foster families.
The initiative features Karli, a young Sesame Street Muppet in foster care, and her “for-now” parents, Dalia and Clem.
Children in foster care often experience many transitions—from their separation from birth parents, to their placement in foster care, to many moves—and the new resources are designed to help children in crisis cope along the way.
The initiative is part of the Sesame Street in Communities program, which provides free, easy-to-use resources for community providers and caregivers on a range of topics, including tough issues like family homelessness and traumatic experiences.
