FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, Muppets Bert, left, and Ernie, from the children's program "Sesame Street," are shown in New York.

(FOX Carolina) - Sesame Street is clapping back after a former writer stated in a magazine article that the iconic muppet characters are a homosexual couple.

Mark Salztman made the comments in an interview with ‘Queerty’ magazine. He stated he always perceived the characters as a couple

“…I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were. I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them,” Salztman is quoted in the article. 

Sesame Workshop posted a response to Salztman’s claims on Tuesday afternoon.

"As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends. They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves,” the tweet reads. “Even though they are identified as male characters and posess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

