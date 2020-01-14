GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A court document reveals that the family of a man who was hit and killed along I-385 while trying to help a co-worker in 2016 was awarded a $350,000 settlement from the insurance funds representing the city of Greenville, SC Department of Transportation, and the SC Department of Public Safety.
The signed settlement was filed on Dec. 16, 2019.
CLICK HERE to read the settlement document.
The lawsuit was filed in December 2017, alleging that Greenville police, Greenville Public Works, the SCDOT and SCHP were negligent in the collision that claimed Clayborn Dallas “Clay” Jester’s life on Feb. 15, 2016.
The lawsuit states Jester was called to pick up a co-worker who had crash on the icy interstate. When Jester arrived, he got out of his car, walked past a police car and along the shoulder of the road. As he was walking back to his vehicle with his co-worker, Jester was hit by a Jeep Cherokee that slid off the road. The impact sent Jester over the barrier wall, falling to a concrete ledge 30 feet below, where he died.
The lawsuit alleges that officials should have never allowed Jester to exit his vehicle and walk on the shoulder of the interstate, where pedestrians are not allowed. The suit also makes other allegations about failing to treat the roadway, closing or limiting lanes, and failing to “respond adequately” to the road conditions.
