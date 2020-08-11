GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County spokesman confirmed a settlement amount has been paid to Jonathan Newton, a former Greenville County Library System employee who sued for wrongful termination when he was fired after the controversial Drag Queen Story Hour that took place in February 2019.
The county provided a document showing that a settlement amount of $30,000 was paid by the State Insurance Reserve Fund.
A Greenville County spokesman said the library system functions as its own entity and stressed that the library system settled the lawsuit, not the county.
Newton claimed in his lawsuit, filed in April of this year, that he had been forced out of his job as manager of the Five Forks branch over his handling of the Drag Queen Story Hour event.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the library system, Newton, and the attorneys involved for any further statements on the settlement.
Photos: Protesters, supporters gather for 2019 Drag Queen Story Hour
PREVIOUSLY - Lawsuit: former library employee sues Greenville County after “Drag Queen Story Hour” resignation
