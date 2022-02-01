ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Insurance attorneys reached a $700,000 settlement with attorneys for a teen hurt in a 2020 deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County.
Attorneys Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers and Jessica Fickling announced that the settlement came from a lawsuit alleging that a 16-year-old girl was mauled by a police dog and shot five times by deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
“If law enforcement officers can shoot a scared 16-year-old girl who had no weapon and posed no threat, then it can happen to anyone,” Crump said, announcing the $700,000 settlement. “This is a win for our client and a win for justice.”
We covered this situation as it unfolded in August of 2020.
Previously: Sheriff: K-9 Roscoe has died after shooting; suspect killed, another injured after ‘ambushing’ deputies
The attorneys said deputies released the K-9 on the 16-year-old and 21-year-old Bryan Keith Hamilton when they ran from the scene. According to the attorneys, the K-9 attacked the 16-year-old, and Hamilton fatally shot himself.
The attorneys alleged that deputies then began firing their weapons without a clear line of sight. Both the 16-year-old and the K-9 deputy were hit during this time.
According to the attorneys, the 16-year-old suffered a shattered tibia, a shattered femur and significant wounds to her feet, neck and back.
“Our client was shot and nearly killed by deputies who should have been protecting her,” said Sellers. “On top of that, they shot and killed their own canine officer. If that isn’t reckless, then I don’t know what is.”
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released the following statement after the settlement was announced.
"A decision was made today between insurance companies and plaintiff attorneys regarding the shooting incident in August of 2020. The State Law Enforcement Division cleared deputies involved of any wrongdoing in the matter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.