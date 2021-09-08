RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – The White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have granted North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a major disaster declaration for seven North Carolina counties hit by Tropical Storm Fred.
The declaration for individual help will cover Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties. People in these counties can apply for federal disaster assistance online or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.
“This federal disaster declaration will help provide assistance for Western North Carolina communities to rebuild stronger and smarter, and I appreciate the president’s approval of our request,” said Cooper.
The declaration for public help will cover Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancy and Watauga counties. This will provide federal reimbursement to county and state governments and some nonprofit organizations for much of the cost to respond to the storm and repair damaged infrastructure.
This includes federal reimbursement for debris removal as well as search and rescue operations, hazardous material clean up, meals, generators, fuel and more.
