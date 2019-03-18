SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Seven years after an Upstate family’s dog disappeared and was feared dead, the dog turned up at the Spartanburg Humane Society Monday.
Bridget Scott said she got a call Monday morning from the shelter after scanning the schnauzer’s microchip.
The dog, named Shelby, disappeared after being let out to use the bathroom seven years ago in Pickens, Scott said. Shelby was just six months old at the time.
The family searched for Shelby for hours until they learned that a similar-looking dog had been hit and killed near a convenience store. The family believed Shelby had been killed until they got the call Monday morning.
Officials told Scott they had picked up Shelby in Landrum.
Scott went to pick up Shelby and was taking her back home Monday afternoon.
Scott said Shelby was dirty and matted but appeared well-fed.
This photo was snapped as they were reunited.
