GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Another earthquake hit the Midlands of South Carolina Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit in Elgin just after 2 p.m. but could also be felt in Dentsville, Forest Acres, Columbia and West Columbia.
This is the seventh earthquake to hit Elgin since Monday, Dec. 27.
