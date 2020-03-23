SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Mayo Area Fire District said that all lanes of I-85 southbound near the Highway 110 bridge have been shut down due to an accident involving a semi-truck.
Troopers say the accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. near mile marker 83.
Firefighters say the truck made contact with the bridge. Several agencies were out early Monday evening to assess the bridge for any serious damage.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes until further notice.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS:
Cooper: No in-person instruction at NC schools until May; salons & gyms ordered to close
VA employee at Asheville medical center tests positive for coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.