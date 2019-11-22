BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buncombe County Health officials are notifying the public of the spread of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, through school age children in Buncombe County.
Officials say several cases have been confirmed in the county.
Buncombe County Health and Human Services Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore says there are key steps to take in preventing the spread of pertussis,
"The best way to stop the spread of pertussis is through immunization. We encourage all children and adults to be up to date on their pertussis immunizations. Second, if you or your child have symptoms of pertussis – cough lasting for at least 2 weeks with either severe coughing fits, a high-pitched “whooping” sound when taking a breath, or vomiting after coughing fits—contact your healthcare provider to see if pertussis is the cause. Anyone suspected or known to have pertussis should stay home from school, work, and all other group activities until they have finished 5 days of antibiotics. This stops the spread of illness to others. Frequent handwashing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and covering your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing can help prevent the spread of pertussis and other illnesses.”
To get immunized, see your healthcare provider or go to the Buncombe County Immunization Clinic at 40 Coxe Avenue in Asheville. No appointment is necessary.
For more information on pertussis, visit www.cdc.gov/pertussis.
