SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Multiple fire departments are battling a brush fire in Spartanburg County, dispatch confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Dispatchers say the fire, along Ridge Road in Enoree, has been burning for a few hours - though, they couldn't confirm an exact time the fire began.
Trinity Fire Department is leading the efforts. Units from Roebuck, Glenn Springs Pauline, Poplar Spring, Laurens County, Sandy Springs, Boiling Springs also are responding.
The South Carolina Forestry is on scene with two dozers as well.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time. We have a crew en route to the blaze.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
