ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Several members of the Anderson County community voiced their opinion on the future of a Confederate monument that is currently situated near the courthouse.
Some called for the monument to stay put, while others called for it to be moved.
Sam Brooks, one of the community members calling for the relocation of the monument said the sculpture is made in the likeness of William Humphries and bears an inscription that states, in part, “the soldiers who wore the gray and died for Lee were in the right.”
Brooks said that opinion etched on the monument actively oppresses some citizens in the community and that county officials do have the power to take action. However, Councilwoman Cindy Wilson said the state government must be the legislative body to remove a monument, not the county council. Wilson said she is in favor of adding more monuments to the downtown area to broaden the scope of the history instead of removing this one.
