CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee Indian Police Department says a joint investigation led to the arrest of two people, and the seizure of a massive amount of methamphetamine.
According to the department, multiple agencies worked together to set up a meeting with known drug dealer, Walter Paul Linn.
The following agencies assisted in the operation:
- Swain County Sheriff's Office
- Jackson County Sheriff's Office
- Buncombe County Sheriff's Office
- Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
- Bureau of Indian Affairs
Police say Linn traffics kilogram quantities of crystal meth from Atlanta, Georgia to the Cherokee area.
Officials say they safely lured Linn to a meeting location, controlled by law enforcement, to initiate the purchase of the a single kilogram of meth. Prior to his arrival, agents learned Linn had an outstanding warrant for probation violation -possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Linn arrived at the location with a female, identified as Lindsey Marie Sikkema. Both were taken into custody by agents without incident.
“I am extremely proud of this collaborative effort and this team’s dedication to stopping drug trafficking on the Qualla Boundary and Western North Carolina,” said Cherokee Indian Chief of Police Doug Pheasant.
Through the investigation, agents seized the following from Linn:
- 526.1 grams of crystal meth, valued at $53,136.10
- 4 grams of heroin, valued at $472
- 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, valued at $21.16
- $2,600 of US currency
MORE NEWS:
Coroner: DNA confirms human remains found in Seneca in June are those of Easley woman
City of Abbeville asks for volunteers as search for missing elderly man with dementia continues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.