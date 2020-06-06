GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Several more events are planned for this weekend, after a week of protests and rallies were held throughout the nation - including in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
The protests come in the wake of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody. All four officers involved in the incident are now facing charges.
Protesters are calling for change - focusing on the injustices people of color face in America.
As the nationwide rallies continue, we'll be monitoring some closer to home. Here's a list of all the events we know of that will be taking place in our area on Saturday, June 6:
We Hear You Rally: Gaffney
Groups plan to gather at Henry L. Jolly Park off Railroad Avenue in Gaffney at 10 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Gaffney Police Department in partnership with the the following:
- Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
- Town of Blacksburg
- Cherokee County NAACP
- Thickety Mountain Baptist Association
- Broad River Baptist Association
- Cherokee County Coalition
- Cherokee County Ministerial Alliance
- Citizens and Activists
- 1180 WFGN
Organizers say the purpose of the peaceful gathering is to show unity in the community over the concern of violence and recent events in the United States. Their goal is to promote peace and unity, ensure words are put into action, and prevent tragedy and injustice in Cherokee County.
Even In A Suit March: Greenville
Coordinated by Upstate community activists Bruce Wilson and Derrick Quarles, the Even In A Suit March is encouraging all attendees to wear formal attire.
The 11 a.m. event will be held at the Peace Center off S. Main Street in downtown Greenville. All men and boys are encouraged to attend.
Justice For George Floyd Peaceful Protest: Greenwood
Beginning around 1 p.m., a group plans to gather at the Fountain in Uptown Greenwood for a peaceful protest aimed at showing support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Organizers say this is how they want to show that Greenwood, South Carolina has a voice. They plan to stay out at the Fountain for nearly four hours - standing in solidarity and calling for justice and equality.
Peaceful Protest: Spartanburg
A group will be out at Morgan Square in Spartanburg around 2 p.m. for a peaceful protest that will also include helping those who haven't registered to vote do so.
Those wishing to register are asked to bring a paper copy of their photo ID, and organizers say they can help get them all set up.
The event is scheduled to last until about 9 p.m.
Asheville Protests
Nearly every day for the last week, crowds have gathered in downtown Asheville. Some of the first protests ended with violence - including some protesters reportedly throwing rocks and fireworks.
The city's mayor issued a curfew following two nights of unrest within city limits. It remains in effect until officials deem it no longer necessary.
While no specific gatherings have been advertised, we'll have a crew in the area Saturday afternoon to monitor.
