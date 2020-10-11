GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Businesses like Five Guys and Walgreens are locking their doors and putting store closure signs up due to a power outage.
There have been several reports of a power outage along Pelham Road.
We are working to find out how long until power will be restored.
There are no other reports of other power outages at the moment.
Stay tuned for updates.
