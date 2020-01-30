PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – More than 5,000 people in Pickens and Oconee counties lost power Thursday afternoon, according to Duke Energy’s online outage map, and several Pickens County schools are closing early because of the outage.
At least 4,400 outages were reported in and around the city of Pickens and first reported around 12:30 p.m.
Additionally, more than 1,000 outages were also reported in the areas around Lake Jocassee and the northern section of Lake Keowee near Highway 11.
Pickens County Schools said multiple schools lost power and will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Those schools are:
- Pickens High
- Pickens Middle
- Pickens Elementary
- Hagood Elementary
- Ambler Elementary
- Project GO
Because Dacusville Elementary and Dacusville Middle run with the Pickens High School bus routes, Dacusville schools will dismiss early as well.
There will be no after-school activities at those schools.
Pickens County also posted on Facebook that the Pickens County Administration Building and several others in the vicinity lost power.
Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative said the outages were from the Pickens and North Pickens substations. Transmission to those substations was down.
No timeline yet on when service will be restored or what caused the outages.
Click here to view Duke’s online outage map.
