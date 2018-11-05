POLK CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Three Polk County schools were closed Monday due to a water line break.
According to the Polk County Schools' website, Polk Central Elementary, Sunny View Elementary and Polk County Middle School did not hold classes Monday.
All other schools in the county were on their regular schedules.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Polk County Superintendent to learn more.
