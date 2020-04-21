MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – Several of South Carolina’s most popular beach towns are keeping their closures and restrictions in place for now even though Gov. Henry McMaster said they can begin reopening Tuesday.
The governor officially canceled his order requiring state beaches to close at noon on Tuesday.
MYRTLE BEACH
Myrtle Beach’s city manager said Tuesday that public access to the beach and adjacent parking will remain closed until one of the following occurs: the emergency declaration expires, City Council directs otherwise or the emergency order is rescinded.
LOWCOUNTRY BEACHES
Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach, and Edisto Beach said they will continue to enforce checkpoints and restrict access to beaches until further notice. Click here to read the towns’ joint news release.
Additionally, Charleston County parks will remain closed at this time.
HILTON HEAD
As of 1:30 p.m. Hilton Head said its public beaches and parks remained closed but officials said Town Council will discuss beaches during it’s emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Council will consider a resolution to reopen beaches at that time.
