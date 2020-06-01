LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) Demonstrations throughout the country, as well as here in the Upstate, have taken place for nearly a week - calling for justice after a Minneapolis man was killed while in police custody.
George Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck, inhibiting his breathing. The incident was caught on video, and sparked outrage throughout the nation.
Rallies and protests, some peaceful while others violent, have been taking place in several major cities. Other areas have also held their own protests - over the weekend, large crowds gathered in downtown Greenville.
Some rallies were held in Spartanburg and Asheville, North Carolina as well.
On Monday, the Laurens County Branch of the NAACP held a rally of their own. Their aim is to allow the people of Laurens to express support and sympathy to Floyd's family, while also standing for justice.
The organization asked participants to follow social distancing protocols, such as wearing masks, as the coronavirus pandemic remains a prominent issue worldwide. One can stay inside their car, should they wish.
The event started at 5 p.m. at 200 Public Square in Laurens. SLED and Laurens County deputies were present as the crowds began to grow.
Other demonstrations also took place around the Upstate Monday evening.
Pickens County protesters were joined by the Mayor and Sheriff at the court house following a prayer circle dedicated to honoring the life of George Floyd.
In the City of Spartanburg residents held a second protest downtown near Church Street.
The City of Gaffney also saw a protest Monday evening.
